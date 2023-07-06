Kasabian, a huge mad rock band from Leicester had 7 different types of tea, they tour a lot and looked after themselves. | R.C.
For most of my life I have been involved in entertainment in some way or another. My father was an opera singer, my mother directed shows and my sister was an actress. Growing up all I wanted to be was a footballer but around the age of 18 it became obvious to me that whilst I was a pretty good semi-pro footballer, I wasn’t good enough to become a full time professional.
