A 15th century Mallorcan finca which had been restored at great cost. | Humphrey Carter
06/07/2023 16:46
Mallorca has some of the best beaches in Spain, if not the world, but there is so much more to the island than sea and sand, especially this time of the year when it appears that everybody is heading to the beach, in particular at weekends when even the most secluded coves get overrun by savvy locals trying to avoid the tourists. However, while it is now too hot to hike the Tramuntana, there is still no reason not to go wild in Mallorca, to explore the rural interior of the island.
