Humphrey Carter06/07/2023 16:46
Mallorca has some of the best beaches in Spain, if not the world, but there is so much more to the island than sea and sand, especially this time of the year when it appears that everybody is heading to the beach, in particular at weekends when even the most secluded coves get overrun by savvy locals trying to avoid the tourists. However, while it is now too hot to hike the Tramuntana, there is still no reason not to go wild in Mallorca, to explore the rural interior of the island.

This month I was charged with being a birthday planner and having recently been to a couple of weddings at some of the most spectacular fincas on the island, I decided to see if any were doing ‘day passes’. Once I had managed to trawl though the offers from sea front hotels, which I was led to believe were all full and would therefore not be very relaxing, I came across a number of luxury fincas offering a day out at more competitive prices, to boot.

And last Sunday, within less than half an hour’s drive from the centre of Palma, we were all lost in the wilderness of a 15th century finca which had been restored at great cost and boasted a large secluded pool. I think there were 20 people dotted about the gardens around the pool relaxing on their sunbeds while the only noise was that of the country on a hot summer’s day. The bar was waiter service by the pool and the spectacular shaded restaurant was just a short stroll away offering a wide selection of delicious homemade ecological dishes. There was a small spa offering treatments and access to the manor house with its cool and sprawling lounges to relax in after lunch. It felt like being in another world. So if you fancy getting away from it all for a day, go bush, go wild in Mallorca.