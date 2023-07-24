Last week I wrote about it being too hot to sleep in Mallorca. Last Tuesday the temperature in Campanet, towards the north of the island reached 42.2ºC. The highest ever recorded temperature on the island was last August in Montuiri, in the centre of the island where it reached 44.5ºC. The highest ever temperature recorded on earth was in 1913 in Death Valley in the United States where it reached 56.7ºC. Interesting though with all the talk of global warming that you have to go back to 1913 to find the highest temperature recorded. It is reported though that it could be beaten there this week.
With all this in mind, do you have sympathy with the Just Stop Oil protesters? Just Stop Oil according to their website ‘is a nonviolent civil resistance group demanding the UK Government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects.’
Do you have sympathy with the Just Stop Oil protesters?
Electric cars are becoming more common place and I imagine their popularity will increase
