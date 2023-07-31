Tourism leaders in Mallorca and Spain will have their political preferences, and you can probably guess where these will typically lie, but they are aware that they have to do business with parties of different persuasions. They don’t necessarily mind who’s running things, right or left, so long as this management is politically moderate and gives tourism its due. Economically, this varies. Tourism GDP nationwide is put at 12.6%. In the Balearics, where the weighting is the highest of any region, it is around 45%.
