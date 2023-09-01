Spanish, German and Dutch policemen together on the Platja de Palma. | Julio Bastida
Palma01/09/2023 08:30
The second deployment of Dutch and German police has just landed in Playa de Palma. Well, it’s a bit late, the season is rapidly drawing to a close and judging by the total chaos which has been raging all summer along the “Palma strip”, the first arrival of a few Dutch and German coppers at the start of the season did not prove to be much good.
