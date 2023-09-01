Spanish, German and Dutch policemen together on the Platja de Palma.

Julio Bastida

Humphrey Carter Palma 01/09/2023
The second deployment of Dutch and German police has just landed in Playa de Palma. Well, it’s a bit late, the season is rapidly drawing to a close and judging by the total chaos which has been raging all summer along the “Palma strip”, the first arrival of a few Dutch and German coppers at the start of the season did not prove to be much good.

The British government tried this some years ago in Magalluf when two police officers were stationed there for a week. It was nothing more than a PR stunt and it sadly went wrong when one was caught out partying.

But why the need for extra foreign police now is a mystery to me? Playa de Palma has been out of control all season; even the refuse collectors need a police escort at night in the resort.

The so-called Law of Excesses has yet again been blatantly ignored in Playa de Palma, much to the anger of businesses in Magalluf, many of which have been financially strangled by the restrictions or forced to run the gauntlet and get fined. There have not been too many fines handed out in Playa de Palma this summer and they certainly will not be now as the resort starts to wind down.

The new Partido Popular council has made all the right noises but the proof will be in the pudding next summer once they’ve had the best part of a year in power and will be in a position to get their act together with regard to installing some serious law and order.

And if tourists need the law to be explained to them by a police officer who speaks their own language, well it’s quite simple, behave like you would at home. Mind you, that’s questionable.