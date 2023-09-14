Over the past few months from Mallorca to almost every corner of the globe we’ve witnessed extremely dramatic and fatal incidents caused by climate change, but there appears to be a deep-rooted campaign by right-wing politicians in the west to question climate change and the need for action to be taken and quickly to try and ease the devastating consequences and manage the challenges better. As nearly all experts agree and many have told the Bulletin, we have passed the point of stopping climate change. The damage has been done, but we can work on easing the situation, getting used to living with it and being better prepared to tackle and respond to dramatic weather phenomena.
Climate change is real, and we're running out of time
The damage has been done, but we can work on easing the situation
