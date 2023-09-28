Everybody was under the impression that the travel industry would burst back to normal after the pandemic. | Ruiz Collado
Palma28/09/2023 15:17
I would love to know how tour operators and airline bosses sleep at night because they just seem to be bombarded with one hurdle after another. Everybody was under the impression that the travel industry would burst back to normal after the pandemic, but it’s been a hard and arduous slog for the industry, and now Covid is back in parts of Europe and the UK causing fresh problems.
