We all know about the Hidden Valley and its neighbouring villages, hence why they have to combat tourism massification every summer, restrict water supplies and plea with the Balearic government for stricter controls on traffic and better protection of the Serra Tramuntana. But far from the madding crowd in the north east of the island is Cala Mesquida and its neighbouring towns, villages and amazing virgin beaches.

It reminds me of how many parts of Mallorca were when I first set foot on the island some 30 years ago, but much has changed and not all for the better.

However, head northeast in the direction of Arta and it’s like a journey to another world. Yes, a part of nearby Cala Ratjada has sadly got a touch of Playa de Palma, but that’s so easy to avoid and ignore. If it’s beaches and water activities you are after, you are spoilt for choice. The same can be said for hiking, cycling, golf, horse riding, art, history, gastronomy and great sailing.

But apart from that, it’s relatively unspoiled and it has not been overexploited or developed. Cala Mesquida, for example, is a protected area and long may it remain so.

There is also a great sense of peace and quiet. There is a different atmosphere to the more popular locations on the island - the overall pace of life is slower, you can well and truly relax in the delights of Mallorca.

And the area manages to keep itself relatively under the radar. There were once plans to extend the rail service to Arta. The station has been built, but there are no trains, not yet anyway. However, should that ever happen, I doubt it would do the area any harm because the people who tend to head there all go for the same reasons.