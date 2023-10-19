The law against antisocial behaviour

Humphrey Carter
19/10/2023
I often wondered how long it would take or if anyone would raise the issue of the Law of Excesses in the Balearics with the European Union on the simple grounds of discrimination. As things have stood for the past few years, and still do until the law is revised, the law against antisocial behaviour has applied to parts of Magalluf, Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni in Ibiza.

All-inclusive hotels have being allowed to serve only six alcoholic drinks per day, three with each meal. Well, apart from being discriminatory, that surely breaks trading acts because those tourists who purchased an all-inclusive package were not getting an all-inclusive deal.

In short, all-inclusive holidays were being sold under false pretences. Nevertheless, quick-thinking neighbouring resorts which were not blacklisted were quick to advertise the fact that unlimited fun was very much on the menu and provided transport back and forth to their resorts to enjoy pool parties, etc.

Zoning it was called but that zoning is going to come to an end and the new, tougher crackdown on antisocial behaviour will, by the looks of things, apply to the whole of the Balearics and not only predominantly British and German tourists.

The message has certainly hit home in the UK with banner headlines warning Brits they could be banned from the Balearics if they get too carried away next year. Time will tell.

But at the end of the day, should the Balearic government wish to extend the long arm of the law and make it work, I consider it only fair that everyone is encouraged to comply with the law. Just what the locals are getting up to in Santa Catalina week in, week out, for example.