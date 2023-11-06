Children in Halloween costumes go trick or treating in the New York City suburb of Upper Nyack, New York. | Mike Segar
Palma06/11/2023 11:16
I cannot remember a time when globally, so many got so overexcited by an annual event. I’m talking about Halloween, a diary date that frankly leaves me a bit cold. I find the increased commercialisation of it and the mass hysteria, particularly in the States, really off-putting. There is something almost amoral about wealthy celebrities spending thousands of dollars creating elaborate costumes and holding excruciatingly expensive parties while the world burns and children starve and die in places like Gaza. Isn’t there something genuinely monstrous about it at this current moment in our history?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.