It was three weeks ago. There was a party on the beach near the marina in Alcudia. An end of summer party. Goodbye, summer, here's to the next time.
Goodbye, summer, here's to the next time
It's a very odd month, November; all of a sudden there is a degree of silence
Also in News
- 90-day cap for Britons was discussed in London, Spain could follow French move to scrap it
- Rafa Nadal’s Mallorca mansion goes up in blue
- Two-and-a-half-year sentences sought in restaurant food poisoning case
- The Son Vida squatter who installed an alarm system
- Mallorca set to take the world by storm in The Crown this week
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.