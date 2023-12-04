Nearly every ex-pat who settles on the island, scribbles the same two items at the top of their wish list. Number one, without fail, is usually ‘the must have’ lemon tree in the garden. Number two is a Mediterranean olive tree. Most people’s idea of a perfect olive tree embraces that iconic image of a gnarled, self-sculptured trunk, usually at least one hundred years old, bearing swollen fruit from a ballet of rustic, intertwined branches. However, those traditional, well established olive trees usually cost a small fortune, when in reality, most people simply want a Mediterranean symbol - a prized, ornamental feature in a domestic, landscaped garden, irrespective of the olives themselves, as, unlike Mallorcans, most ex-pats when they first arrive, don’t have a clue as to what to do with the olives once they have them!
Olive Odyssey: Cultivating Mediterranean magic in your garden and kitchen
