In my frequent train journeys around the island, I never experienced this. | LLUC GARCIA
Soller05/12/2023 09:46
Last week’s article struck a chord as I talked of the ‘commuter’ element of Soller these days. I have had messages from people in Santa Maria, Sineu, Manacor and Inca saying I was telling their story. The southeast corner of Mallorca always has had commuters into Palma for work. For the rest of the island this was made possible by improved train and bus services. This has been added to by the ‘second homeowners’ finding the coastal property too expensive turning their thoughts and bank balances inland.
