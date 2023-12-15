Marga Prohens came to power earlier this year and apart from lowering a few taxes she is keeping many of the policies and projects introduced by Armengol. | J. MOREY
Palma15/12/2023 10:14
The difference between left and right; well not a lot of difference, really. When the centre-right Partido Popular swept to power two decades ago, the first thing they did was scrap the tourist tax which had been controversially introduced by the socialist-led previous Balearic government.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.