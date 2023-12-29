MAGALUF. TURISMO. Magaluf cierra el mes de julio con números que anticipan su mejor temporada turística. Buenos registros Tanto empresarios de la oferta complementaria como hoteleros de las zonas de Palmanova y Magaluf aseguran que el pasado mes de julio han registrado ocupaciones similares e incluso superiores a las que tuvieron en 2019, cuando la temporada en la zona fue todo un récord. Una de las playas de Calvià. | Jaime Mora
Mallorca can welcome 2024 with confidence because all the indicators point to another record year for tourism. Granted that it is still early days but the principal UK travel firms says that the island will have few problems next year. 2024 will also herald the opening of new five star hotels including the Hotel Formentor now owned by the Four Seasons Group and the Mandarin Oriental at Punta Negra (Calvia).
