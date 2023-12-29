MAGALUF. TURISMO. Magaluf cierra el mes de julio con nÃºmeros que anticipan su mejor temporada turÃ­stica. Buenos registros Tant
Magaluf cierra el mes de julio con números que anticipan su mejor temporada turística. Buenos registros Tanto empresarios de la oferta complementaria como hoteleros de las zonas de Palmanova y Magaluf aseguran que el pasado mes de julio han registrado ocupaciones similares e incluso superiores a las que tuvieron en 2019, cuando la temporada en la zona fue todo un récord.

Jason MoorePalma29/12/2023 07:00
Mallorca can welcome 2024 with confidence because all the indicators point to another record year for tourism. Granted that it is still early days but the principal UK travel firms says that the island will have few problems next year. 2024 will also herald the opening of new five star hotels including the Hotel Formentor now owned by the Four Seasons Group and the Mandarin Oriental at Punta Negra (Calvia).

The Mallorcan tourist industry continues to attract plenty of investment from outside the island and it appears that soon all the major international hotel groups will have a presence on the island. The Virgin Group, which opened the Son Bunyola Hotel in June, wants to continue to expand in Mallorca. A record number of British tourists came on holiday to the island this year, a state of affairs which is set to continue in 2024, according to UK travel firms. The British love affair with Mallorca shows no sign of going away.

The British tourist industry had been braced for a fall in UK tourism to the Balearics this year but against all odds Mallorca came back with a bounce. Despite the poor state of the UK economy, the Brits still love Mallorca even though there are some cheaper options. The new Balearic government has a pro-tourism attitude. While many had hoped that they would scrap the controversial tourist tax they have been making all the right noises about the island’s principal tourist industry. I do believe, however, that they should reintroduce the old tourism campaign, A Tourist, A Friend.

There is still a perception that tourists are not wanted in Mallorca in large numbers. This has never been the case but speeches from members of the previous Balearic government in some cases gave the wrong impression. It is incredible but Mallorca’s success as a tourist destination shows no sign of going away and that is great news.

On that note I would like to wish all readers and supporters of this publication a very happy New Year and let us hope that 2024 is as upbeat as the tourism indicators suggest at the moment.

