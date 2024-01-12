The use of masks in all health centers of the autonomous community begins mandatory once again, due to the large number of flu and covid infections. | Miguel Barreto
Palma12/01/2024 10:45
I am not in the least bothered by Spain’s health ministry having mandated the wearing of face masks. Why should I be? It is a measure that only applies to health centres, hospitals and care homes. And as I am only likely to go to a health centre or a hospital because I’m not well, then why would I possibly object? Some do of course, but that’s their business.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.