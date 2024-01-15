Mr Bates vs The Post Office, coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX! | Youtube: ITV
Palma15/01/2024 11:58
New ITV four-part drama, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, has exposed one of the most nefarious miscarriages of justice in British history, and even Rishi Sunak concurs. I knew little of the scandal that occurred two decades ago. It affected more than 750 postmasters accused of theft when their Post Office issued Horizon accounting software failed. They were vilified, humiliated, and condemned with many sent to prison, their lives shattered, for doing absolutely nothing wrong.
