Apparently, there’s a TV programme in the UK entitled, Around the world in 80 weighs in which a group of six obese individuals travels to different countries learning about diet and exercise regimes. It sounds horribly embarrassing as with a combined weight of 855kg (134 stone) the group is rather conspicuous and ripe for ribbing and teasing. Admittedly, they get an all-expenses trip to some fairly cool places but is the humiliation worth it, I wonder.
A Journey into fitness and personal responsibility
Six obese individuals travels to different countries learning about diet and exercise regimes
