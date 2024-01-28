Personal responsibility on your weight has to come into play

Anna NicholasPalma28/01/2024 11:50
Apparently, there’s a TV programme in the UK entitled, Around the world in 80 weighs in which a group of six obese individuals travels to different countries learning about diet and exercise regimes. It sounds horribly embarrassing as with a combined weight of 855kg (134 stone) the group is rather conspicuous and ripe for ribbing and teasing. Admittedly, they get an all-expenses trip to some fairly cool places but is the humiliation worth it, I wonder.

In Japan, where a mere four per cent of the population is obese, the group was met with constant staring and giggles. School children stood observing them with open mouths while shoppers stopped to watch their progress as they wobbled along the streets in their super-sized outfits, huffing and puffing with the effort. It was as though a horde of wild elephants had been unleashed into an ant farm. A few of the group declared the nation extremely rude and insensitive for gawping and were appalled that even Japanese phone apps jeered at their owners if they weighed over the recommended weight for their age group.

In fact, in Japanese companies, it’s quite normal to have regular weigh-ins to check that staff aren’t turning into Billy Bunters. Imagine the horror of your boss hauling you in front of workmates and declaring that you’re a fatty and need to be put on a diet immediately. Meanwhile, it’s quite customary for all employees of companies to down tools each morning when a national TV programme begins, with daily morning exercises for all to follow.

Actually, in China too, in parks everywhere, you can join in complimentary tai chi and fitness classes with hordes of others on a daily basis. I think it’s a marvellous idea. Obviously, it’s not kind to humiliate overweight people but offering daily free classes regardless of your shape or size is surely a great way of getting everyone to think about personal fitness. In China retirees often meet up with friends in parks for the daily class and slope off afterwards for a well-deserved green tea and something to nibble.

One of the chubbies travelling around the globe, complained that in the UK, the government didn’t care about the individual and did nothing to support citizens losing weight. She naively pointed out that there were fast food joints everywhere in cities which didn’t encourage healthy eating. We can blame the government for many things but in fairness it surely can’t have that gripe left at its door. Personal responsibility has to come into play. Just because fast food is available doesn’t mean you have to gorge on it. If a takeout shop is on your street, just walk on by.

If the UK government did want to help cut down on the rising number of hugely overweight Britons, it might seriously consider taking a leaf out of the Japanese and Chinese books and offer free exercise classes for all ages in parks across the country. Would chubby Brits turn up? Who knows, but it would certainly be worth a punt and might even create a new positive mindset in the nation. It’s sorely needed so it’s as good a starting point as any.

Live till 100

It doesn’t matter which UK newspaper I read currently, they’re all full of Dry January, Vegan January, dieting, strength training for oldies and the very worst, articles about how to live to 100. These features are usually written by smug American white male doctors in their late fifties who with their svelte frames, twinkly eyes and shiny white veneers, consider themselves gurus. They lecture us about how to change our lifestyles, what to buy, eat and how to relax, meditate and exercise. Even how and when to sleep. They know it all, apparently. Each of these paragons of virtue is as sure as eggs are eggs, that he will become a centenarian, thanks to a strict and uncompromising regime and an incredibly yawn-worthy and risk-averse life.

I’m not sure that living to 100 is such a fun idea if you have to live like a monk and spend each monotonous day ensuring that you don’t put a foot wrong. How tedious would that be. But of course, the real torture would be finding oneself surrounded by a pack of white haired, parsimonious, retired American guru doctors, tut-tutting at everything you did. Most of the people you’d want to hang out with – those entertaining retrogrades and bad asses - would be long gone and kicking up a happy storm with a band of singing angels far away in the sky.

Then again, would these pompous, health zealout doctors genuinely make it to one hundred years old anyway? Aye, that’s the question. Cannily, they probably say they will, in the confident knowledge that most of us wouldn’t be around to call them out. The whole longevity thing needs plenty of thought, that’s for sure.

It’s a cat’s life

Beam me over to North Kentucky where a luxury cat home for strays has just been created. It sounds heavenly. The indulgent owners, a kind and charitable, cat-loving pair, have created this bespoke home for up to 45 kitties, costing the couple who run the non-profit sanctuary, 10,000$ each month. The 3,000 sq ft facility includes flatscreen TVs, loads of soft sofas, a beautiful garden in which to roam, meditation music, and comfy places to kip. It’s warm and cosy and all the spoilt inmates have to do is enjoy their surroundings, delicious food and sleep. There are no chores and no moggy needs to earn its keep. It’s a cold and wet month, full of stressful work deadlines and nearly everything’s closed. Plus, I’m not even drinking. Forget cat heaven, this sounds like human utopia too. Sign me up.