For the last week I’ve been nursing a back and glute injury, never a good call for a runner. I had foolishly decided to carry two sacks of 25 kilo corn and mixed seeds down to the orchard, knowing that this had proven unwise in the past. My only excuse is that I was in a hurry and had no one strong around to lend me a hand. As my husband has suffered from a hernia in the past, I ban him from such tasks. We live and learn. Now I have decided to buy smaller corn and seed sacks and take them down to our demanding hens, ducks, and peahens one at a time. It will be a lesson in patience, but I might still be able to walk at the end of it.
A Fridge too Far
