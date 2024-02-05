This piano was gifted by Sir Elton himself when he surprised and delighted St. Pancras visitors with a mesmerising piano performance in 2016. | St. Pancras station
05/02/2024
If you’re visiting London you’ll be inundated with recommendations of where to visit. One place that might not be high on some peoples lists is St Pancras International Station. It opened in 1868 and is a masterpiece of Victorian Gothic architecture and one of the most elegant stations in the World. It is the terminus for Eurostar services from Belgium, Netherlands and France with an exciting collection of shops, restaurants and bars, including Europe’s longest Champagne bar. It is normally the station I go to if I’m going to watch Arsenal, the theatre or go shopping.
