Several dozen farmers are currently demonstrating with tractors in front of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, to ask its head, Luis Planas, to agree with agricultural organisations on solutions to the crisis in the countryside. | Mariscal
Palma16/02/2024 11:22
I have highlighted in the past how the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchéz, while being fan of the idea of the European Union, has a number of misgivings of how it actually functions. He’s even called for the EU to be stripped down and overhauled to make it more effective.
