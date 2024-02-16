Hiking in Mallorca

A hiker in the Mallorcan mountains.

Erica LayPalma16/02/2024
I call myself a lot of things which are unpublishable, but one thing I can say in print is that I’m a hiker. I’m clearly not well in the head because every day of the working week I get up at stupid o’clock, make a bucket of coffee and hit the road, heading into the mountains to hike with my dog, Nala, before starting work.

We have some epic trails here in Mallorca, and a truly beautiful mountain range; the Serra de Tramuntana which is, if you didn’t know, a World Heritage Site.

I love encouraging everyone to explore and experience the nature on our doorstep. And lots of people do!

Which is awesome, but … why oh WHY do people leave their rubbish behind? Just when mother nature gives us something phenomenal, humans ruin it. This is why we can’t have nice things. People suck.