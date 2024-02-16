I call myself a lot of things which are unpublishable, but one thing I can say in print is that I’m a hiker. I’m clearly not well in the head because every day of the working week I get up at stupid o’clock, make a bucket of coffee and hit the road, heading into the mountains to hike with my dog, Nala, before starting work.
Why can’t we have nice things?
We have some epic trails here in Mallorca
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- Michael Douglas banned from filling his Mallorca swimming pool
- Mallorca village “the most beautiful place in the world” but which?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.