Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives an interview in Moscow. PARTY. | Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Well, I don’t want to depress anyone but recently I’ve been giving a great deal of thought to the end of the world. While the war in Ukraine drones on and the grim Gaza situation continues unabated and AI becomes a reality, one has to wonder what the heck is happening to our world. And all the while people are being blown to smithereens, in the UK politicians are pontificating about daily trivia and police forces are pussy footing around the streets, arresting innocent gospel singers and preachers for hate crime. If it wasn’t so terrifyingly Orwellian, it would be hilarious, like a cameo on the Goon Show or Monty Python. Sadly, it’s the reality of the UK today.
