Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives an interview in Moscow.

Anna NicholasPalma20/02/2024 10:05
Well, I don’t want to depress anyone but recently I’ve been giving a great deal of thought to the end of the world. While the war in Ukraine drones on and the grim Gaza situation continues unabated and AI becomes a reality, one has to wonder what the heck is happening to our world. And all the while people are being blown to smithereens, in the UK politicians are pontificating about daily trivia and police forces are pussy footing around the streets, arresting innocent gospel singers and preachers for hate crime. If it wasn’t so terrifyingly Orwellian, it would be hilarious, like a cameo on the Goon Show or Monty Python. Sadly, it’s the reality of the UK today.

Last week, there was mass hysteria and demonstrable raw envy among media outlets when an in-depth interview with Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine was conducted by US independent political journalist, Tucker Carlson. Spitting bile and fury at having been passed over for the scoop of the year, many British political journalists, shamed Boris Johnson included, threw scorn on the broadcast. They claimed that it was a travesty and the narrative totally driven by Putin. Of course it was. That was the only way that wily Carlson secured the interview.

But if you bothered to wade through Putin’s history of the motherland, and listen on, there was a great deal of meat. What struck me most of all was the ruthlessly brutal yet dignified and intelligent way in which Putin conducted himself. Frankly, much as the man should be treated with the same respect as a deadly Bushmaster, I found the interview refreshingly true and authentic. Can we trust Putin? Was it all a sham? Honestly, I’m not sure what to believe anymore but a lot of what he said was verifiable. In fact, I wondered why our own politicians couldn’t conduct themselves so well under the spotlight regardless of whether they tell the truth or not.

We have got to a stage in society where nothing is what it seems. Sadly, we can no longer trust our media to be transparent. Far too many outlets are now driven by a collective narrative, driven by sponsorship, big Pharma, and government edits. This is why it is critical that we all open our eyes and ears, follow non-mainstream news, and listen to podcasts on indie platforms such as Rumble. We need to evaluate all that we read in order to make informed opinions.

Another thing that impressed me about Putin was his knowledge of history and I found myself wondering how many of our parliamentary loafers could fare so well. Few, I’d warrant.

Today, a national newspaper in the UK crowed revoltingly about 22 Russian soldiers being killed with British involvement and I felt sick with grief for the parents of young men forced to fight in a pathetic – likely engineered - war not of their choosing. Is the war in Ukraine legitimate? Was the Israel Hamas War pre-ordained by major global forces? I have no idea but without subscribing to the rhetoric of global conspiracy theorists, I’m keeping an open mind.

Back in 1985, Sting wrote one of my all-time favourite songs, a poignant melody titled, Russians. It criticised cold war policy and the lyrics are bitingly pertinent today. Here they are: ‘We share the same biology regardless of ideology, but what might save us me and you, is if the Russians love their children too.’

Sussex.com

As the world goes to hell in a handcart, all is not well in our Royal family. While the careworn king battles cancer, and the Princess of Wales recovers from abdominal surgery, the reckless and gleeful Sussexes have carelessly been allowed to cause mayhem. Their latest exhausting volley of scorn against their own family, is the creation of a tasteless website called sussex.com which frankly contravenes everything that the royal family stands for. Blatant commercialism of the royal crest and name, at British taxpayers’ expense, can surely not be tolerated by the institution any longer? I feel deeply for King Charles, especially at this trying time, but before his maverick son and ambitious wife do further harm to the royal brand, he must cut them loose. This would mean removing their royal titles completely and allowing them to live out their lives as Mr and Mrs Nobody in the States or Canada. With their millionaire mansion and oodles of cash made from countless sponsorship deals exploiting the royal name, I’m sure they’ll not starve. To let them continue in this cavalier manner will only end one way – with the complete collapse of the House of Windsor.

The DJ king

It was deeply saddening to learn of the death of longstanding BBC radio DJ, Steve Wright. An inspirational man who revolutionised the traditional way pop music broadcasters operated, was cruelly cast aside by BBC higher management when they decided to chase a younger audience on BBC Radio Two. Such lack of loyalty and respect, saw countless fans turn their back on the Beeb and rightly so. Apparently, the much-loved DJ never really recovered from such a cruel blow by his erstwhile paymasters and so it comes as no surprise to learn of his early death. I hope the BBC bosses who heartlessly dispensed with his services, will think long and hard about their vile actions. Sadly, I doubt they’ll care a jot.