The champagne was put on ice this week with reports that there had been a massive drop in the number of Easter holidays flights to the island. The alarm bells were ringing. Now, the simple explanation is that Easter falls earlier this year (compared to last year) and therefore holidaymakers were still taking winter/sun breaks in destinations such as the Canary Islands.
Should we be worried about the season in Mallorca?
Massive drop in the number of Easter holidays flights to the island
