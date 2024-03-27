Over the years Mallorca has become an absolute Mecca for cyclotourism, with the island government investing a small fortune improving roads, installing cycle lanes etc. acknowledging that the revenue from cyclists impacts greatly on Mallorca’s off-season tourism figures. Cycle friendly hotels have invested heavily in their properties, ensuring their accommodation caters for cyclist’s ‘specialised’ needs. It’s a multi-million euro business which will undoubtedly continue to grow as Mallorca establishes itself as the Biker’s Balearic Dream!
Cyclotourism in Mallorca
A little respect goes a long way!
