There’s been a lot of bleating in the UK press about locals in the Canary Islands mounting a campaign against tourists and immigrants. That might well be the case, but I’ve subsequently had British press on the blower asking me to comment on this phenomenon in the Baleares. I’m not sure where they are getting their information, but there’s been very little rage against tourists or immigrants here, that I know of, aside from a few weak demos in Palma. It’s amazing how desperate press become to make a non-story a reality.
Brits go home
There’s been very little rage against tourists or immigrants in the Balearics
