It's going to be an interesting year politically and, as a result, economically, with over half of the global population, accounting for over 60% of the world’s economic output, going to the polls. But my big question and worry is - are the voters actually voting for who they want or are they being put in a position of having to opt for the better of two evils?
The year of voting for the best of the worst
By year-end, countries accounting for more than half of the world’s population will have voted
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Big changes on the horizon when Britons travel to Mallorca
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Passengers advised to head to Mallorca airport three hours before flights
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.