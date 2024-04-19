In the Canaries, hoteliers have offered to pay for the building of accommodation for employees. The hoteliers in those islands have similar issues to their counterparts in the Balearics - a shortage of qualified personnel, deterred by issues with housing. The Canaries have similar housing issues to the Balearics, period; that’s a reason why there are protests this weekend.
Whose homes are they anyway?
The Canaries have similar housing issues to the Balearics
