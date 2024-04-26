Saint George flag

Mayor of Calvia Juan Antonio Amengual with the British Vice Consul Rachel Watkins when given the Saint George flag as part of the festivities this week in Palmanova. | Joan Llado

Frank LeaversPalma26/04/2024 10:05
TW
0

For those of you who perhaps didn’t get the memo, it was St George’s Day last Tuesday 23rd April. However, those of us living far away from the place of their birth/heritage seem to find it easier to both remember and celebrate the Patron Saint of that country. I have always been struck by the fact that those living on the island who were not born-and-bred here would mark these days in a much more celebratory fashion than they would if living in their own homeland.

I noticed that there were quite a few celebrations linked to St George that happened here on the island, and dare I say it - quite a lot more that happened in so-called ‘middle England.’ Could it be that people of all nationalities tend to celebrate their birthright a lot more vigorously when living away from their place of birth?

Over the years, apart from living and working in Mallorca - I have spent time employed, both in the United States and Australia. Suffice it to say that in both countries some of the ex-pat British/Irish community, celebrated enthusiastically and noisily whether it be for St David, St Andrew or St Patrick - but, hardly ever St George - I wonder why that might be?

For instance. At the appropriate time of year - most Welshman I came across would insist upon singing without actually being asked! Similarly, a normally uptight and straight laced Edinburgh lawyer, would take it upon himself to exclaim loudly the poetry of Robbie Burns in an unsteady voice. Funnily enough, I always find it slightly weird that here in Mallorca, easily the most popular of expatriate national patron-saint days, is that of Saint Patrick on March 17th or thereabouts i.e. lots of ‘diddly-diddly’ music and people dressed-up as leprechauns. I wonder why?