Mayor of Calvia Juan Antonio Amengual with the British Vice Consul Rachel Watkins when given the Saint George flag as part of the festivities this week in Palmanova. | Joan Llado
Palma26/04/2024 10:05
For those of you who perhaps didn’t get the memo, it was St George’s Day last Tuesday 23rd April. However, those of us living far away from the place of their birth/heritage seem to find it easier to both remember and celebrate the Patron Saint of that country. I have always been struck by the fact that those living on the island who were not born-and-bred here would mark these days in a much more celebratory fashion than they would if living in their own homeland.
