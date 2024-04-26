Saint George flag

The flag arrives in Calvia. | Joan Llado

Jason MoorePalmanova26/04/2024 11:11
It was an event which had been months in the planning, the Saint George flag had to arrive in Palmanova in style. Numerous options were considered from a helicopter flight to an Aston Martin. In the end we settled on a yacht which would moor up in the Bay of Palmanova and then the flag would come ashore by dinghy on Palmanova beach. First problem. Most of the available yachts were at the Palma Boat Show so finding a yacht was no easy task. Our initial yacht had to pull out at the last minute because it was needed at the show. But in the end the good people at Smart Yachting came to our rescue. Yacht and dinghy at our disposal on the Tuesday morning. Obviously, the heavens were shining down on us. Sorted! After living on Mallorca for so many years I never really consider the weather.

Some had told me that it would rain on Tuesday but I thought they were scare mongering! On Monday it rained all day and when I arrived at the office I was told that snow had been forecast. I spent Monday night watching the weather update on my iphone. Worried calls to the Calvia council about the beach-landing from early on Tuesday morning (in fact very early!). At 9.30am just two hours before I was due to board the yacht at Puerto Portals with the flag and my daughter, the weather won. The event on Palmanova beach was axed and moved to Calvia town hall. English weather for Saint George’s day joked an official at the Calvia council.

The actual official opening ceremony was quickly re-organised. But there was a problem, as we had lost our super-yacht the flag would no longer be arriving in style. We needed a top of the range English-built vehicle. With the clock ticking I desperately made a series of calls to contacts and friends.
At just before 10am., two hours before the actual ceremony. I got lucky. Quality Centre, the Jaguar and Land Rover dealers in Palma could lend us one of their vehicles. Result! Meanwhile, anxious calls to Marc Fosh to say that his show-cooking had been cancelled (good old Marc, the perfect good guy as usual), and BIC whose choir had been due to sing just before the opening ceremony. Full marks to BIC, when I told them that the event had been moved to the Calvia town hall they volunteered to jump into taxis and head to Calvia. Calvia council had to check that health and safety would allow singing and with minutes to spare they were given the green light.

Meanwhile my daughter and I waited outside the Bulletin offices for our chariot which would take us to Calvia. We were due to collect the flag on the way down. I was told that a lady in a green jacket would be waiting for us. And she was. We arrived just before midday. I opened the door for Marina who presented the Mayor of Calvia Juan Antonio Amengual with the flag on a silver tray. It was then hoisted by British Vice Consul Racheal Watkins. Then to the Calvia conference hall where the BIC choir were in fantastic voice.

The Mayor made a speech in which he underlined the close links between England and Calvia and the British Vice Consul praised the council for organising the event.

What a morning! My thanks to Smart Yachting, Quality Centre and all the people I called on Tuesday morning for their help and support.