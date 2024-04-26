It was an event which had been months in the planning, the Saint George flag had to arrive in Palmanova in style. Numerous options were considered from a helicopter flight to an Aston Martin. In the end we settled on a yacht which would moor up in the Bay of Palmanova and then the flag would come ashore by dinghy on Palmanova beach. First problem. Most of the available yachts were at the Palma Boat Show so finding a yacht was no easy task. Our initial yacht had to pull out at the last minute because it was needed at the show. But in the end the good people at Smart Yachting came to our rescue. Yacht and dinghy at our disposal on the Tuesday morning. Obviously, the heavens were shining down on us. Sorted! After living on Mallorca for so many years I never really consider the weather.
When rain almost stopped play in Calvia
The Saint George flag had to arrive in Palmanova in style
