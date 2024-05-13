A constantly barking dog is enough to drive a person crazy! And why don’t these continuous howlers ever get sore throats? But the bigger question is, why do the owners of these cacophonous canines never hear them barking? And if they do, why don’t they do something about it? If these dogs are supposed to be guard dogs, then surely someone should pop out occasionally to see why the dog is barking in the first place. Yet the inconsiderate owners of these howling hounds never do! A constantly barking dog which is continually ignored is not a deterrent at all, it’s just a total and complete nuisance. The dog is in effect nothing more than a noisy alarm which cannot be switched off! It’s the ignorance of the owners which is totally to blame! A continually blaring car alarm soon raises complaints with the police. It’s illegal! But constantly barking dogs! Ziltch!!! No-one is interested!!!
