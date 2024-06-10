June marks the start of the holiday season. Whatever has gone before it has been practice for the June to September quarter of the working life of Mallorca. Easter is always a shock as everyone arrives en masse for the two weeks. The school holidays for the rest of the year spread the load, but Easter is the same for everyone, which is why we are so busy. Easter was ‘shocking’ in Soller because we were one of the popular hot spots with statistics to match. Soller is increasingly a ‘day trip’ destination for holidaymakers and locals of other parts of the island. This is especially true when the weather is not 100% beach. A bit of rain or cloud brings the trippers into Palma to shop and to Soller for more of the same on a different scale. We all must get used to the high volume of visitors or travel ourselves elsewhere. Many part time residents arrange their trips avoiding the most crowded months.
An attempt is being made to improve parking in Soller
A couple of new car parks have emerged
