It feels like the season has not taken off yet. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma28/06/2024 12:36
Something strange has happened this season and all of the people in the tourist industry I have spoken to over the past few weeks can’t put their finger on it. Everyone has told me that April and May were very good months, obviously an early Easter helped, but then things appear to have gone a bit flat. In Palma, for example, there’s no buzz, it just doesn’t feel like the season has taken off and we are into July next week.
