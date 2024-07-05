A polling station direction sign is attached to a street sign near to Westminster Abbey, ahead of general elections, in London. | Maja Smiejkowska
Palma05/07/2024 11:04
I didn’t bother to register to vote in the UK elections. Why? Because, since I’ve lived in Mallorca for two decades, I don’t feel that what’s going on in the UK is my business. What is my business is where my taxes are spent. And that is Spain. But, as a UK citizen I don’t have the right to vote in the national or European elections. So the only option I have is my local council elections, and I certainly execute my suffrage there.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.