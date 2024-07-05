Election not going your way, so have a pop at Magalluf instead. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma05/07/2024 11:46
The British newspaper which described England’s performance at the Euros as “boring, boring, boring” can be accused or doing the same with regards to some of its coverage. “Magaluf revellers gear up for today’s England game with a night of booze, crossdressing and crime in the Majorca party hotspot” was the headline with a host of photographs of people having a good time. Yes, the snapper may have caught one throwing up, but hey, I’ve seen worse on the streets in the UK.
