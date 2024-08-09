Youssou N'Dour brought the sounds of Africa to Port Adriano. | Jaime Morey
Palma09/08/2024 10:28
It's all so easy to complain and, yes, we’re all guilty of having done so at one point or another, but that’s mainly due to poor political management, such as what we’re witnessing this season with the authorities doing next to nothing to counteract what has been perceived by the international media as a mounting anti-tourism movement.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I largely agree with this - but it's not just about music. There's actually quite a bit to be happy about. Unfortunately, it's not newsworthy to point any of that out. So all we hear about is the downsides. And that generally gives the impression that everything sucks - despite all evidence to the contrary.