Youssou N'Dour brought the sounds of Africa to Port Adriano. | Jaime Morey

Humphrey CarterPalma09/08/2024 10:28
It's all so easy to complain and, yes, we’re all guilty of having done so at one point or another, but that’s mainly due to poor political management, such as what we’re witnessing this season with the authorities doing next to nothing to counteract what has been perceived by the international media as a mounting anti-tourism movement.

However, while the unanswered whinging has continued, Mallorca has been enjoying a feast of first-class music festivals and concerts, nearly all of which have been staged by the struggling private sector with some token cash thrown in from the local authorities. Be it the highest quality classical music, international legendary pop and rock, the sounds and rhythms of Africa, Brazilian bossa nova, electro, dance, trance, R&B, disco and Spanish chart toppers, Mallorca has and still is hosting a highly entertaining series of concerts many islands, never mind destinations, would envy this year.

But what about promoting it all better? On the one hand we apparently don’t want or need any more tourists, only quality ones who spend lots of money. Well has anyone in power noticed the prices of tickets to the concerts and festivals? It doesn’t look like it. Perhaps with a better injection of public funding more “quality tourists” would come to Mallorca and spend more of their money enjoying themselves at “cultural” events. If they don’t want to promote sun and sea holidays, then get out and promote the music scene and all of it.