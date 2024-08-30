There’s always a sense of excitement and nervousness when a new football season starts. How will your team play, where will they finish the season and will they win a trophy, are three of the most important questions in most fans minds. There was the same anticipation for me and my two boys as we made our way to the Estadi Son Moix to see Real Mallorca’s first game of the season. Just the small matter of Real Madrid as our first opponents. Yes that Real Madrid who were La Liga Champions, Champions League winners and just last week they had won the UEFA Super Cup. And to top it all off, they had just signed arguably the greatest player in the world right now, Kilian Mbappe.
