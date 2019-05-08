Shares:

Natalia Sánchez Uribe, the 22-year-old from Palmanova who disappeared last Wednesday, has been found.

A police patrol in Paris came across her in a street. She is said to have been well but disorientated. She was taken to a hospital, where her father confirmed she was his daughter.

It would seem that she was in fact found on Saturday, three days after she had gone missing. The police found her in a confused state. She was without documentation and, given her condition, was taken to a psychiatric hospital.