Spain's tourism minister Reyes Maroto. 21-01-2020 Efe - Mariscal

Visiting the Balearics stand at the Fitur fair in Madrid on Wednesday, Reyes Maroto said that she will be increasing the tourism allocation in the 2020 state budget. The minister for industry, trade and tourism said that this will be in order to "develop good tourism policy" - a state policy.

"As minister I am always seeking more resources to meet the needs for a sector which is strategic for this country; one which contributes 12.3% of GDP and employs over 2.8 million people." Maroto advocated greater resources to be available to the secretary of state for tourism, the Majorcan Bel Oliver, in order to meet challenges posed by digitalisation, ecological transition, globalisation and competitor destinations.

The minister stated that the government will this year be investing more in modernisation. The commitment to sustainable tourism, she noted, includes investment to improve "mature resorts". She referred to the eight million euros for the Balearics that were provided for this purpose following the collapse of Thomas Cook, adding that this "commitment" to the Balearics will be strengthened in 2020.

Referring to the Balearic government's "tourism of excesses" decree, the minister said that it was "very courageous" and necessary in order to ensure the reputation of the islands as a tourism destination.