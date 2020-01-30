The Costa Smeralda at the port of Civitavecchia on Thursday. 30-01-2020 Reuters

The first analyses of the passenger on the Costa Smeralda cruise ship have proved negative for coronavirus.

The woman, who is from Macao, had displayed symptoms believed to have been compatible with coronavirus - fever and respiratory problems. It is now thought that she is suffering from common flu, but she remains in isolation together with her husband in the ship's hospital.

The Italian authorities at the port of Civitavecchia were not allowing anyone to leave the ship. The Costa Smeralda was in Palma on Tuesday. There was no indication of any illness at that time.