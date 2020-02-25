Tesco is the first UK supermarket to introduce sell skin tone plasters. 25-02-2020 Tesco

Shares:

Tesco is breaking new ground in the UK with a new range of plasters in different coloured skin tones.

The plasters are available in light, medium or dark shades and customers can buy them online or in the supermarket.

Tesco says the idea for the new range came from an employee at one of the stores who saw a tweet from a black man who had just found a plaster that matched his complexion.

It's taken me 45 trips around the sun, but for the first time in my life I know what it feels like to have a "band-aid" in my own skin tone. You can barely even spot it in the first image. For real I'm holding back tears. pic.twitter.com/GZR7hRBkJf — Dominique Apollon (@ApollonTweets) April 19, 2019

Paulette Balson, Chairwoman of the BAME at Tesco network says keeping customers happy is all part of the service.

"One of the main objectives of our network is to help Tesco better serve our customers from all backgrounds and communities,” she said. "No UK supermarket has ever stocked plasters in a range of skin tones before and we saw this as an opportunity for Tesco to lead the charge and make a genuine difference.”

She also pointed out that Tesco’s own research proved how emotive a product can be.

"One colleague reported that their child had felt self-conscious wearing a plaster on their face to school recently, because it didn't match their skin tone,” she said.