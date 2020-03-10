Storm Gloria damage in Cala Ratjada. archive photo 31-01-2020 sepasgosarian

The Mayor of Capdepera, Rafel Fernández, says the Ministry of Ecological Transition has authorised the Town Hall to repair the damage caused to Cala Gat and Cala Rajada promenades during Storm Gloria in January.

"We have achieved our mission and the authorisation is also extended to the promenades affected in the other municipalities,” said Mayor Fernández after a meeting with the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, and the General Director of Costas, Ana María Oñoro, in Madrid.

The Mayor called on residents to stage a demonstration last weekend over the Ministry’s delay in granting permission to start the repair work and says their protest hit the spot.

"We are in luck,” he said, “last Saturday’s demonstration to demand an urgent solution to the repair of the promenade destroyed by the storm has paid off.”

The Consistory has issued a statement outlining the details of what's included in the agreement and says a special permit will be drawn up to cover the work that’s needed.

“This authorisation allows for the repair of damage in the areas of Cala Gat, Cala Rajada and neighbouring municipalities which were affected by Storm Gloria, by means of a permit that will be issued by Costas on Tuesday and sent to the City of Capdepera.

Ownership of the promenade will be passed to the Town Hall which will be given a 50% subsidy for expenses derived from the repair works and Mayor Fernández says that initiative also applies to other municipalities.

"We have made the Director General of Costas understand that the setback of coastal areas is not possible, not in Capdepera or in other nearby municipalities," he said.

Repair works on the promenades at Cala Gat and Cala Rajada will begin very soon to make sure they are fixed before the beginning of the tourist season.