Extraordinary Cabinet Meeting press conference

Madrid (Spain), 29/03/2020.- A handout photo made available by Spanish Government shows tv frame of Emergency and Alert Center Coordination chairman Fernando Simon during the press conference about coronavirus crisis after the Extraordinary Cabinet Meeting held at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, 29 March 2020. Spain faces the 15th consecutive day of national lockdown in an effort to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

29-03-2020Spanish Government HANDOUT

Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon, who leads the country's response to the coronavirus epidemic and maintains regular contact with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for the virus, health official Maria Jose Sierra said today.

Speaking at a daily news conference where she replaced Simon, Sierra said the trend in daily infections had changed since the introduction of lockdown measures, with new infections now rising at roughly 12% a day, compared with around 20% before March 25.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.