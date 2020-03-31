Tuesday's cabinet meeting, at which further measures were agreed. 31-03-2020 Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

Shares:

The Spanish government has announced further measures which, in the words of second deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias, are "to offer security and protection to all people facing the negative impact". "This is not just a health crisis, it is also social and economic."

On rented accommodation, Iglesias said that there can be no evictions. Once the state of emergency ends, there will be a suspension of evictions for six months. There will also be an "extraordinary" six-month extension to rental contracts for habitual place of residence in order to prevent "abusive increases". Furthermore, there will be "micro-credits" guaranteed by the state or direct aid of up to 900 euros. Anyone in a situation of vulnerability will be able to get these credits at zero interest. They will be repaid over a period of six years, or ten in case of difficulties.

With mortgages, the moratorium on having to make mortgage payments is being extended to three months for people who have lost their jobs or have had their incomes reduced. This moratorium now also applies to the self-employed.

Cuts to energy and water supplies at an habitual place of residence are prohibited while the state of emergency is in force. Social tariffs are to be extended so that people in vulnerable situations, such as workers affected by layoffs or the self-employed who have had to cease activity, can avail themselves of these. There will be a moratorium on the payment of utilities for the self-employed and small to medium-sized businesses. They will be able to adapt their contracts without penalties from suppliers.

There is to be an exceptional subsidy for temporary workers whose contracts expire during the state of emergency and who are not entitled to unemployment benefit for not having met the minimum contribution.

Protection measures for women at risk of domestic violence include using tourist accommodation as refuges during the state of emergency.

There is to be a six-month moratorium on the payment of social security contributions by businesses and the self-employed.