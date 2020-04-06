Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister 04-03-2020 Toby Melville, Reuters

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been moved to an Intensive Care unit, according to Downing Street sources.

Boris Johnson had been diagnosed with coronavirus and was admitted to St Thomas’Hospital in London on Sunday with what’s been described as “persistent symptoms”.

The team of doctors looking after him decided to move the Prime Minister to the ICU this afternoon as a precaution after his symptoms got worse.

He is reportedly conscious and is not on a ventilator.

The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab is standing in while Mr Johnson is in hospital.