Police
Traffic controls being stepped up over Easter
Spain's interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has said that there will be an increase in traffic controls over Easter, both during the day and at night.
Since the weekend, the number of nighttime controls has been increased. These are for checking movements of vehicles leaving large cities in particular. "These controls will be implemented over Easter. We are in no doubt that reducing mobility saves lives, which is why these controls will continue to be effective and important," the minister told a press conference. Figures from the traffic directorate for Sunday offer a "reason to be hopeful"; there was 90% less traffic than normal.
"These figures are meaningful, as behind them are thousands of infections being prevented, thousands of lives not being put at risk. This is the best applause we can offer to all health personnel and all those who are in hospital."
