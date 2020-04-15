News
523 coronavirus deaths nationwide on Wednesday
The Ministry of Health has confirmed 523 coronavirus deaths in Spain in the last 24 hours which continues the downward trend in fatalities.
A total of 18,579 patients have died since the outbreak began.
The number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 has increased by 5,092 to 177,633 and 70,850 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.
