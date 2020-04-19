Taking exercise has required some improvisation. 16-03-2020 Margalida Ramis

Fernando Simón, the director of Spain's Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, said on Sunday that consideration is being given to allowing people to go out to exercise, something which is currently prohibited by the state of alarm confinement regulations.

Speaking at Sunday's press conference, Dr. Simón referred to adults being allowed to exercise individually and to older people being able to go for walks. "These measures are on the table. Health professionals have raised them, but they require very strict control."

Suggesting that these could be modifications to the confinement regulations after 26 April, Dr. Simón added that they would "depend on the new royal decree (governing the regulations) that will be issued in the coming days".