23-04-2020

There are now 213,024 people infected with coronavirus in Spain, a rise of 4,635 since Wednesday, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health.

There were 440 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total since the pandemic began to 22,157.

89,250 have fully recovered from Covid-19 and show no symptoms, including 3,335 who were discharged on Thursday.

The number of deaths has grown very slightly in the last two days, there was a large increase in the number of infections compared to Wednesday and the number of patients who have recovered has decreased slightly.

The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, has stated that "the figures remain at 2% contagion, compared to 25% a month ago so we are achieving this week's slowdown targets,” he said, insisting that Spain is still in the "confinement" phase, despite the fact that there a slowdown in new coronavirus infections.

"These figures allow us to affirm that we are achieving the objectives of deceleration and slowdown, but we are still in a phase of confinement," said Minister Illa.

He also pointed out that it is imperative that people continuing to maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently and keep wear masks where necessary.