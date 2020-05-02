Stuck With U Instrumental, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber 02-05-2020 Youtube: Ariana's Moments

Shares:

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have announced that they’re releasing a duet called “Stuck With U” next week and all the money raised will go to the families of Healthcare Professionals affected by coronavirus.

"Reproduction and sales benefits will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation, which funds grants and scholarships for the children of Health, Emergency and Safety Professionals working during this global pandemic," Grande said on Instagram.

The official release date for the song is May 8, but Justin Bieber announced that there's an instrumental version of the song available this weekend “so that the public can be a part of it."

Justin Bieber release his album ‘Changes’ a couple of months ago and was scheduled to go on tour to promote it, but all the concerts had to be canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

Ariana Grande is involved in several Covid-19 campaigns, she’s already joined the charity initiative, ‘We've Got You Covered’ which sells personalised, fundraising-inspired masks to pop artists.

She also interacts with fans through and lends a sympathetic ear to those who are suffering financially because of the pandemic.

Several fans claim they've received money from the singer with donations ranging from US$500 to US$1,500 depending on the severity of the situation.

Ariania has a lot going on at the moment, she’s also due to make a guest appearance on Lady Gaga's upcoming album.